Jae Crowder ‘blindsided’ by Suns pushing him out the door

Remember Jae Crowder?

The last time he played an NBA game of consequence was on May 15, 2022. That was the now infamous Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals, where the Phoenix Suns were embarrassed by Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks at home, 123-90.

This season, the Suns have struggled and are a floundering 21-22 and in seventh place in the Western Conference entering Friday. Crowder has yet to play a game this season, which is just past the midway point, not due to an injury, but a dispute with the organization.

The disgruntled forward, who is in the last season of a three-year, $29 million deal signed with the Suns in 2020, recently sat with TNT and Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes to discuss his absence so far this season.

“I’ve spoken to every player that I’ve played with on that team and they all have stressed how much they miss [me] and respect my decision, and I’m thankful for their understanding,” Crowder told Haynes. “This move of pushing me out the door was a blindsided hit to not only me but my teammates, as you can see from speaking to them and myself and the conversations we’ve had behind closed doors.”

Crowder continued, “I will continue to prepare myself daily for battle once the call is made and continue to be a leader on the court, locker room, as well as off the court. I am thankful my teammates appreciated my leadership. I’m confused and hurt my coaches didn’t appreciate the things I brought to our team and organization. And this has nothing to do with financial or contract differences.”

Jae Crowder has career averages of 10.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)

Last season, the 6-foot-6 forward averaged 9.4 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting about 35 percent from three during 67 regular season appearances.

To fortify his claim, Suns star Mikal Bridges outwardly supported Crowder.

Crowder made 348 three-pointers in two seasons with the Suns, including in the playoffs. Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images

“That’s one of our leaders,” Bridges said. “I texted him not too long ago and told him how much I miss him. That’s my guy. It’s the NBA. It happens. I know he wants to be here, but it’s the league. That’s just how it is sometimes. This is my fifth year in the league, and I understand how it could be. You’ve got to protect yourself sometimes. We’ll love to have him here, but we get it.”

Other reports suggest that Crowder’s received interest around the league, including from the Miami Heat — with whom he played for during the 2020 NBA Finals — the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks, among others.

The 32-year-old is expected to be one of many players shuffling teams between now and the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Crowder could even be a buyout candidate afterward if the Suns can’t find a suitable deal.