Jaden Ivey brings up Knicks unprompted in NBA Draft 2022 intrigue

In the words of Lloyd Christmas, “So you’re telling me there’s a chance?”

Knicks fans dreaming of landing Jaden Ivey in Thursday’s NBA Draft now know the best guard prospect would welcome the chance to come to New York City and play for the orange and blue.

Now, it’s up to Leon Rose and Co. to move up to select the superstar out of Purdue.

“There could be situations where I can land in New York,” he said Monday, bringing up the Knicks unprompted when asked about teams that have caught his eye.

Later, the 6-foot-4 Ivey said if the Knicks drafted him it would be “a tremendous opportunity, tremendous organization, the New York Knicks. I would be honored to be able to play there.”

The Knicks pick 11th and would need to trade for the Kings’ fourth-overall selection to make it happen. There have been reports that the Kings are willing to move down, and the Knicks are one team that is interested.

Ivey has worked out for only two teams, the Magic and Pistons, who pick first and fifth, respectively. The Knicks did attend his Pro Day in Los Angeles. As for the Kings, Ivey didn’t exactly shoot down a report that said he preferred to go elsewhere. He said he hasn’t had any contact with them.

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey could go in the top five in the 2022 NBA Draft. Getty Images

“If I got drafted there, it wouldn’t be the worst option,” he said.

Not exactly a glowing endorsement. Of course, Ivey doesn’t decide who drafts him. But, if the Knicks were to position themselves to pick him, it seems like something he would embrace.