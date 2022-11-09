Jacque Vaughn named Nets coach after Ime Udoka scrutiny

The Nets have a head coach and one fewer potential scandal.

The Nets, who reportedly were zeroing in on suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka, instead have removed the “interim” label on Jacque Vaughn, who is now the head coach.

The Nets have gone 2-2 in four games since Steve Nash was fired, but under Vaughn, they have held their opponents under 100 points for three games straight – the only three times they have done so this season.

“Jacque’s basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team and organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward,” GM Sean Marks said in a statement Wednesday, before the Nets hosted the Knicks. “He has a proven ability to get the best out of our players, hold them accountable and play a cohesive, team-first style of basketball.”

Jacque Vaughn on Nets sidelines on Nov. 5, 2022. Getty Images

Ime Udoka coaching the Celtics during 2022 NBA playoffs. AP

The Nets already are navigating a saga around Kyrie Irving, who has been suspended at least five games for not outright stating he holds no anti-Semitic beliefs. Bringing in Udoka – whom the Celtics suspended for a full year after a reported improper relationship with a female Celtics staffer – would have added one more headache.