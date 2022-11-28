Jacoby Brissett channels Tom Brady after wild Browns win

Jacoby Brissett added insult to injury after his Browns pulled off a stunning victory over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday in Cleveland.

Trailing 17-10 in the fourth quarter, Brissett’s Browns forced overtime with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter after tight end David Njoku made a thrilling, one-handed touchdown catch on fourth down to tie the game. Then, late in the overtime period, Brissett threw a 45-yard pass to wide receiver Amari Cooper to set up running back Nick Chubb’s game-winning touchdown.

After the game, Brissett channeled a quote that Brady – his former Patriots teammate – used after a recent Buccaneers win over the Rams.

Jacoby Brissett Getty Images

“I mean this in no disrespect, but in the words of Tom Brady, that was f–king awesome,” the Browns quarterback told reporters. “That was f–king awesome.”

The win was bittersweet for Brissett, as it will likely be his last start for the Browns this season with Deshaun Watson set to take over next week against the Texans. Watson served an 11-game suspension after facing allegations of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen massage therapists. He will return to play his former team in Week 13.

Brissett has played better than most could have expected in Watson’s absence, throwing for 2,608 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions over the 11-game stretch. The Browns went 4-7 in that span.

Brissett was seen embracing Brady in the moments after the game ended.

The loss dropped Tampa Bay to 5-6 on the season, though they are still in first place in the NFC South.