Jacob Trouba delivers another game-changing hit for Rangers

RALEIGH, N.C. — About eight hours before the puck dropped on Monday night, Jacob Trouba was asked about playing the villain.

“I don’t really think much about it, I guess,” he said. “I play the way I’ve always played. I guess I haven’t really thought about it till you asked me that question.”

Far be it from anyone to get inside Trouba’s mind. But after a dominating 6-2 Rangers victory over the Hurricanes in Game 7 to send them to their first conference final since 2015, it’s hard to believe that didn’t cross into the defenseman’s head at any point during the night.

For the second time in four games, Trouba made a game-changing hit. For the second time in as many playoff series, Trouba was booed by opposing fans. Whether he wants it or not, and whether he’s thought about it or not, this is his role to play.

“I don’t think it hurts,” he said pregame on Monday, claiming he pays no attention to the narrative. “I don’t think it really has an impact either way.”

Jacob Trouba has become the Rangers’ villain for opposing teams. NHLI via Getty Images

That is where Trouba was wrong.

Approaching the eight-minute mark of the first period, he decked Seth Jarvis in the neutral zone. Just like his hit early in Game 3 on Max Domi, the play resulted in a Rangers power play — this one after the Hurricanes got called for too many men on the ice amid the ensuing confusion as Jarvis struggled to get back to the bench. Just like Game 3, they scored, with Chris Kreider deflecting Mika Zibanejad’s shot to extend their lead to 2-0. And just like Game 3, there was seldom a moment after that where it truly felt as if the Hurricanes were in the game.

The legality of the hit itself was controversial — Jarvis struggled badly to get back to the bench and was declared out with an upper-body injury shortly after. That had as much of an impact as the immediate 2-0 lead. Jarvis was one of Carolina’s best forwards in the series, and alongside Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen, the ‘Canes’ top line had started off Game 7 well.

Andrei Svechnikov, who skated in Jarvis’ spot, did not have anywhere near the same impact as the rookie, taking a bad penalty in the offensive zone and failing to do much of anything else.

That part of the story is unfortunate. Trouba’s reputation in Carolina will not be helped — same as his reputation in Pittsburgh. It’s hard to imagine the Lightning will feel any warmth towards him a couple of weeks from now.

But of course, that is what villains do.