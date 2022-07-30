Jacob deGrom’s return to Mets’ rotation coming into focus

MIAMI — Jacob deGrom remains on track to pitch for the Mets in the coming days, but Buck Showalter still hasn’t officially placed the right-hander into the rotation. DeGrom was back with the Mets, two days after throwing 67 pitches in a rehab start for Triple-A Syracuse.

Before the Mets’ 6-4 win over the Marlins on Friday night, Showalter revealed that deGrom experienced leg cramps in his last outing and that may have contributed to the two home runs he allowed and decreased velocity.

If deGrom stays on normal rest, he would pitch Monday in Washington. The Mets ace hasn’t appeared in a regular-season game since July 7, 2021.

Jacob deGrom AP

Showalter said he is hopeful reliever Trevor May will rejoin the Mets on Wednesday, a day ahead of catcher James McCann’s probable return. Both players are on minor league rehab assignments.

David Peterson was optioned to Triple-A, as the Mets recalled relievers Sam Clay and Stephen Nogosek. The bullpen additions came a day after Drew Smith was placed on the injured list with a right lat strain.

“[Smith] will be back,” Showalter said. “I know the time periods they are giving us and it’s a pretty wide range, so I know it’s more than two weeks.”

Dominic Smith, who is recovering from a sprained right ankle, might begin a minor league rehab assignment during this road trip, according to Showalter.