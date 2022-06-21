Jacob deGrom’s murky Mets future and other hot topics

Getty Images

Who is the AL MVP favorite? Who is on pace to take the NL MVP? Who are the potential Cy Young winners? When will Jacob deGrom be back on the mound for the Mets? Will the Mets ace be back with the team next season?

Lots of questions answered on the latest episode of “The Show” with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman.

The Show with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman

1998 YANKEES VS. 2022 YANKEES: Is this Yankees team better than the 1998 squad?

Is this Yankees team better than the 1998 squad? MACHADO & BETTS INJURIES: Are the Padres or Dodgers impacted more by their injuries? Machado should surprisingly be fine after what looked like a bad injury.

Are the Padres or Dodgers impacted more by their injuries? Machado should surprisingly be fine after what looked like a bad injury. NL MVP & AL MVP RACE: Paul Goldschmidt or Pete Alonso for NL MVP? Aaron Judge or Jose Ramirez for AL MVP?

Paul Goldschmidt or Pete Alonso for NL MVP? Aaron Judge or Jose Ramirez for AL MVP? CY YOUNG AWARD RACE: The guys take you through the process of voting and how it works for writers. Sandy Alcantara or Joe Musgrove for NL Cy Young? Shane McClanahan or Martin Perez for AL Cy Young?

The guys take you through the process of voting and how it works for writers. Sandy Alcantara or Joe Musgrove for NL Cy Young? Shane McClanahan or Martin Perez for AL Cy Young? JACOB DEGROM: When will he return to the Mets? Will he opt out and will he be back with the team next season?

When will he return to the Mets? Will he opt out and will he be back with the team next season? WHAT’S IN YOUR NOTEBOOK:

AARON JUDGE CONTRACT: What number will they agree to in his arbitration case?

TRADE DEADLINE: What names are on the trading block? Josh Bell?

