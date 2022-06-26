Jacob deGrom throws live batting practice again on road back to Mets

MIAMI — Jacob deGrom left town and took his Saturday throwing session back to Port St. Lucie, where he faced batters for a second time in his rehab from a stress reaction on his right scapula.

The Mets ace threw one inning (20 pitches), according to pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, and is lined up for a third live batting practice in the coming days. After that session, he may be evaluated for a potential minor league rehab appearance.

All manager Buck Showalter said is that the right-hander is progressing as he approaches the one-year anniversary of his last appearance for the Mets in the regular season, on July 7, 2021.

“I’ve got a perfect scenario of where [deGrom] might fall [on the schedule] and so far he has followed that,” Showalter said before the Mets’ 5-3 win over the Marlins on Saturday.

“I think with all of the things that he’s done he will feel confident that some of these things are behind him by the time we get there. It’s just a different level when you get into a major league game at that level of intensity. … I will be glad when we are just talking about his outing. Hopefully we will get that chance soon.”

Jeff McNeil missed a fourth straight start after he departed the game Monday with right hamstring discomfort. Showalter said he’s got an “educated guess” on when McNeil might return to the starting lineup, but he didn’t want to share it. The manager had previously said McNeil might be available off the bench to pinch-hit.

Colin Holderman will begin a rehab assignment Sunday for Triple-A Syracuse, according to Showalter. The right-handed reliever has been on the injured list for the last two weeks with a right shoulder impingement.

Trevor May is close to facing hitters in his minor league rehab, according to Showalter. The veteran reliever has been on the injured list since May 3 with right triceps inflammation.

James McCann was in the lineup Saturday for his first start since undergoing surgery last month to repair the hamate bone in his left wrist. Showalter also plans to start McCann on Sunday with David Peterson on the mound.

The series finale between the Mets and Marlins on Sunday will be live-streamed on Peacock and begin at 12:05 p.m. Jason Benetti, Cliff Floyd and Tommy Hutton will call the game, which will not be shown on SNY.