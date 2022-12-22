Jacob deGrom takes out full-page ad in The Post to thank Mets

Jacob deGrom has a message of gratitude for the Mets and their fans.

After 12 years, nine MLB seasons, a Rookie of the Year award, four All-Star nods, two Cy Young awards and an NL pennant in Flushing, deGrom left to sign a five-year, $185 million contract with the Texas Rangers this winter.

The 34-year-old right-hander, whom the Mets took in the ninth round of the 2010 draft, took out a full-page ad in Thursday’s print editions of The Post to thank the Mets, the fans and the city.

Jacob deGrom left the Mets after nine seasons to sign with the Rangers.

“I can still remember the exact moment I stood on the Citi Field mound for the first time after getting called up in 2014,” deGrom wrote. “It was a moment filled with so many wonderful emotions that will always be etched in my mind.

“My family and I are forever grateful to the Mets for an incredible last 12 years and, most importantly, for believing in me. For giving me the opportunity to play the game I love at the highest level for all these years. There are so many people that I want to thank and recognize:

“Steve Cohen, Billy Eppler, the entire front office, managers, coaches, players, both past and present, bullpen catchers, trainers, clubhouse personnel, security staff, family room workers, kitchen staff, PR staff, photographers, stadium personnel, New York City police officers, TV personalities and journalists. Each and every one of you played such a vital role in our lives in New York. Beyond a working relationship, many of you became true, life-long friends to Stacey and me.

“To the New York Mets fans – your passion, devotion and unwavering support for me, from the very beginning, has been incredible. It is humbling and appreciated beyond words. Thank you for your dedication and for how kindly you embraced me and my family. It has been a true honor to wear a Mets uniform all these years. The New York Mets, the fans and the city will always hold a very special place in our hearts.”

The letter was signed “Jacob deGrom and Family” and featured his number 48 with a photo of Mets fans in the background.

DeGrom had a 2.52 ERA with a 0.998 WHIP and 1,607 strikeouts in 1,326 regular-season innings over his nine years with the Mets. He won back-to-back Cy Young awards in 2018 and ’19.