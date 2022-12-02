Jacob deGrom signs with Rangers to end Mets tenure

Jacob deGrom’s Mets tenure is over.

The star pitcher is signing with the Rangers on a five-year deal, the team announced Friday night. The Post’s Joel Sherman confirmed the contract is worth $185 million, with a conditional sixth-year option, which would would take total deal to $222 million.

The Mets never got an opportunity to make a final offer, according to The Post’s Mike Puma.

It brings deGrom’s nine-year Mets career, in which he won two Cy Young awards, to an end. He notably opted-out of his Mets contract, which would have paid him $30.5 million next season, following the team’s playoff elimination in order to explore free agency for the first time in his career.

After missing over a year in between starts, deGrom returned in August and recorded a 3.08 ERA in 11 regular season starts, striking out 102 in 64 ¹/₃ innings. He pitched in the Mets’ Game 2 win over the Padres in the wild-card series, giving up two runs in six innings while striking out eight. The Mets were eliminated the following night.

Despite being arguably the best pitcher in baseball when healthy, injuries have plagued deGrom’s career. He’s been limited to just 26 regular season starts in the last two years due to injuries and hasn’t pitched more than 92 innings since 2019.