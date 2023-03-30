Jacob deGrom roughed up in Rangers debut — but bats pick him up

Jacob deGrom’s Rangers debut didn’t go exactly how he planned.
The former Met was pulled in the fourth inning after allowing five runs on six extra-base hits against the Phillies Thursday afternoon on Opening Day — including a two-run homer by Alec Bohm in the second inning.
This was a historically bad performance from deGrom as the six extra-base hits were the most he has ever allowed in a big-league start.
However, he got the kind of run support from the Rangers he never consistently got in Flushing, as Texas put up a nine-run fourth inning in an 11-7 victory.
Degrom, who finished with seven strikeouts, threw 49 of his 73 pitches for strikes.
After trailing 5-0 when deGrom came out of the game, the Rangers put up seven hits and three walks in the bottom of the fourth.
Robbie Grossman hit a three-run home run to tie the game 5-5 before Texas took the lead.
DeGrom’s career has been littered with injuries since 2019, which was the last time he was able to play a full season.
After spending his entire career with the Mets, deGrom joined the Rangers this offseason on a massive five-year, $185 million contract.
During spring training, deGrom’s first spring with the Rangers was delayed due to side tightness in February.
The two-time National League Cy Young winner hopes to have a much better showing in his second Rangers start, which is projected to be against the Orioles on April 5.