Jacob deGrom next team odds: Mets, Braves, Yankees, Rangers

With MLB free agency off to a slow start, sportsbooks have posted odds on Jacob deGrom’s next team. Mets fans may actually be happy with these projections, as they are the clear favorite to retain their homegrown talent and ace.

As of now, deGrom is -125 (55.56% implied) to return to New York with the Mets.

The Atlanta Braves follow them at +330 (23.26% implied), whom SNY said the Mets are “worried about.”

Then there was this tweet by ESPN’s Buster Olney: “There is a perception in some corners of the industry that if Jacob deGrom follows through with what he said in the spring and opts out of his Mets’ contract, the Braves will be the favorites to land him.”



For now, sportsbooks believe that this take from Olney was not completely baseless.

That’s probably the worst-case scenario – losing deGrom to a division rival who has all of its younger core locked up already. But the second nightmare situation involves deGrom staying in New York, but going across town to the Yankees.

There isn’t much here in terms of the rumor mill or reporting other than SNY reporting that the Yankees asked for deGrom’s medicals recently, a show of interest in the Mets’ star.

Moreover, The Post’s Mike Puma reported that the Rangers (+2500, 3.85% implied), Dodgers (+800, 11.11% implied), and Cubs (+3000, were among the remaining potential clubs looking to add deGrom to the roster.

The Post’s Jon Heyman also predicted the top 30 free agents in the MLB’s landing spots. Not surprisingly, he has Aaron Judge returning to the Yankees. He did not pick a team for deGrom but predicted a three-year, $125 million deal.

We shall see.

