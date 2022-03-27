Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer sparkle as they pitch in same Mets game

PORT ST. LUCIE — Five combined Cy Young awards trotted to the mound for the Mets on Sunday, bringing a rare kind of spring training electricity to Clover Park.

Jacob deGrom fired the first three innings and Max Scherzer the next six. Not that results mattered in this buildup toward Opening Day, but the tandem held the Cardinals to three runs in the Mets’ 7-3 exhibition victory before an overflow crowd.

“That was fun, huh?” manager Buck Showalter said. “Fun or unique? Start a new trend.”

DeGrom, in his second start of the spring, allowed one run on four hits with five strikeouts over three innings. Scherzer began the fourth and took it to the finish line, surrendering two earned runs on three hits with seven strikeouts and one walk over six innings in which he unloaded 90 pitches.

Each pitcher will receive a final Grapefruit League start in the coming week before the April 7 opener in Washington with deGrom on the mound. Scherzer’s real debut with the Mets will come a night later.

“I think we all got a kick out of [Sunday],” Scherzer said. “I’m coming out of the pen in the spring so just another wrinkle to everything. You just keep a smile on your face, go out there and take the ball and I wanted to finish the game and was able to. That was the most important thing, to get my six innings in.”

Max Scherzer pitched six innings in the Mets’ spring training game against the Cardinals. Corey Sipkin

Showalter wasn’t allowed to speak with Scherzer during the lockout, but received reports the right-hander was pitching multiple innings in workouts with other major league players. The buildup allowed Scherzer to pitch five innings against the Marlins last week in his initial Grapefruit League start.

DeGrom, who is returning from elbow problems that cost him the second half of last season, is taking a more normal approach to building up for the regular season.

Among the novelties on this day was deGrom throwing three straight curveballs — a pitch he seldom employs — to Alec Burleson in the second inning. The last of those pitches was slapped for a single.

“The first couple were good and then I was just seeing if I could bounce one and I wasn’t able to,” deGrom said. “See if it would work as a strikeout pitch. I think if I had thrown it like the first two it would have been better, but just left it up a little bit, so just something I am working on and who knows, it could be something I use during the year.”

As for the afternoon, deGrom said it was difficult for him to enjoy the full effect because of the logistics.

“It’s definitely cool, but I would rather be able to watch [Scherzer] pitch, as far as I got done and I had to go do all my stuff, so I really didn’t get to see him pitch,” deGrom said. “He was doing the same thing, getting ready while I was throwing, so I think it’s more cool to sit there and watch how he attacks hitters.”

Jacob deGrom pitches Saturday against the Cardinals. Corey Sipkin

Scherzer, according to Showalter, volunteered to relieve deGrom in the middle of an inning if needed. The manager found the idea of such imagery amusing.

“That would have been [Scherzer] running across the field to relieve Jake,” Showalter said.

DeGrom peaked at 99 mph with his fastball, but also emphasized his offspeed pitches. Most notably, 19 of his 52 pitches were sliders.

“I wasn’t as sharp today as I was my first one, so I was trying to get the fastball to the glove side and my slider was decent the first inning and then I noticed it was not as sharp, so I was throwing more of those,” deGrom said. “It was all based on feel and trying to get everything where I want it to be, but second time out against another team that is to be expected, so the next time out, that is when I’ll really focus on actually getting ready and making sure everything is where I want it.”