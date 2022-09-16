Jacob deGrom, Edwin Diaz stand to hit big in MLB free agency

One salary expert predicted Jacob deGrom would receive multiple two-year, $40 million-per-year offers, making the opt-out worthwhile. He would likely want more years, but the expert predicted the salary would drop for teams willing to go three years or more.

The expert predicted Edwin Diaz would break the $17.2 million record for closers and become the first to hit $20 million-per-year. “The top salary has been frozen for closers,” he said, meaning it’s been in that $15 million to $17 million range for a couple decades.

The Mets want Brandon Nimmo and Diaz back, and out expert suggested they may choose between fine starters Taijuan Walker or Chris Bassitt. DeGrom, of course, remains the most interesting case.

Marlins starter Pablo Lopez read with interest the trade rumors involving him (the Yankees and Dodgers were among many involved), and said he’s open to new adventures. “I would embrace it 100 percent,” he said. The belief is he will be dealt this winter.

The first-place Guardians keep stunning folks, including me. “We love to surprise people,” Guardians GM Mike Chernoff said. The front office does a great job, as their sub-$70 million payroll is one of the lowest in baseball. But Chernoff credits manager Terry Francona. “Tito is amazing. He brings players together.”

Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom reacts as he walks back to the dugout after ending the sixth inning of a game against the Dodgers. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz reacts after ending the eighth inning of a game against the Dodgers. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

C.J. Abrams probably received the least notice of the five big prospects the Nats received for Juan Soto, but after his so-so start with the Padres, he’s been magnificent at shortstop with the Nats.

Keith Hernandez named Tommy John as a player who should be in the Hall of Fame on The Post podcast “The Show.”

Now, it can be told: The Marlins’ previous ownership group’s first pick to buy the franchise was Jorge Mas, a local businessman and lifelong Marlins fan. Mas either ultimately decided against paying the $1.2 billion or didn’t come up with the money for the deal. The team went to the Bruce Sherman/Derek Jeter group for $1.2 billion, and that may be the first franchise that’s under water. A friend of Mas now says that price was “insane.”

Anthony Varvaro’s family could use a little help after the ex-big league pitcher was tragically killed while on his way to the 9/11 memorial by a wrong-way driver in Jersey City. Varvaro, a lifelong Staten Island resident and former St. John’s star, retired after a six-year MLB career to become a Port Authority police officer. He had offers to keep playing and was just 30, but he wanted to be a police officer. Though he had a couple very good years, he never made it to arbitration or a huge salary.

Player of the Week: Mike Trout, Angels. Runners-up: Eloy Jimenez, White Sox; Eduardo Escobar, Mets; Nico Hoerner, Cubs; Max Muncy, Dodgers