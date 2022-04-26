Jacob deGrom eager to eventually rejoin Mets

ST. LOUIS — Buck Showalter described a pitcher anxious to rejoin the Mets in revealing details of his conversation with Jacob deGrom on Tuesday.

But the manager declined to get into the specifics of when the Mets ace might start throwing again. The team announced Monday that deGrom was clear to begin strengthening and loading his right shoulder after an MRI exam and CT scan showed “considerable” healing of the stress reaction on his right scapula.

“He’s really upbeat and excited about the news and healing process that is taking place,” Showalter said before the Mets faced the Cardinals at Busch Stadium. “With a guy you have had that long, you have got a lot of imaging that you have compared to, so he is chomping at the bit because he is ready to go and wants to come be a part of it and we do too.”

Jacob deGrom Getty Images

DeGrom, according to Showalter, will remain in Florida during his strengthening and loading of the shoulder, then come to New York for workouts once he can resume throwing. In their statement, the Mets indicated deGrom will receive further imaging tests in three weeks.

The Mets signed veteran reliever Tommy Hunter to a minor league contract. Hunter, 35, spent part of last season with the Mets before a back injury sent him to the injured list. He was traded to the Rays in the deal that yielded Rich Hill.

Showalter managed Hunter with the Orioles from 2011-15.

“We are going to give [Hunter] an opportunity, he will have to take it and run with it, but he’s got a lot of competition,” Showalter said. “He’s got a big arm, he’s not scared, he will throw it over and very competitive nature and people like having him around on their club.”

<br />

Trevor May might be the reliever the Mets are looking most to get on track. May allowed two runs in the eighth inning Monday, following an appearance in Arizona in which he surrendered a two-run homer. Entering Tuesday, the right-hander had surrendered runs in four of his six appearances this season and owned an 8.53 ERA.

“His command has been off, but his stuff is solid,” Showalter said. “Sometimes you want something too much. It’s like he wants to do the job he’s capable of and know he can do, it’s just not quite in that flow yet. It’s almost like he wants it too much. I’m not going to take that away from him.”