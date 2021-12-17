Jackson Mahomes ‘unbothered’ amid Kansas City bar drama

Jackson Mahomes doesn’t seem fazed about the social media drama that stemmed from his recent visit to SoT cocktail bar in Kansas City.

The younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wrote “unbothered” on Instagram just a few hours after SoT blasted the influencer in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the Kansas City establishment accused Mahomes of trying to “crush” its business with a negative social media review — after it claimed Mahomes “lashed out” at an employee when SoT couldn’t seat him and his group in the small space.

The post labeled Mahomes as “entitled” and used the words “unearned status,” while suggesting Mahomes is profiting off his brother’s success.

SoT, in a second Facebook post on Thursday, expressed regret over its initial post about the situation.

Jackson Mahomes is feuding with a bar in Kansas City Jackson Mahomes on Instagram

“Social media can be used in so many different ways, & yesterday our team used it to personally attack and question the character of someone we do not know personally,” the bar said in a statement on its official Facebook page.

“Out of all the ways this situation could have been handled, we did it the wrong way.”

SoT in Kansas City SoT on Facebook

The bar continued, “We want everyone to know that we acknowledge our shortcomings in this situation, and even though we failed to meet our own–and we’re sure many of our follower’s–expectations with our social media presence yesterday, we promise to do better.”