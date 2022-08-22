Jackson Mahomes seemingly trolls critics in return to Chiefs games

Jackson Mahomes is back in action.
Over the weekend, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes — who is widely known for his game-day TikToks and bold social media posts — returned to Arrowhead Stadium, where Kansas City topped the Washington Commanders in a preseason game, 24-14.
“You know you missed us! #chiefskingdom,” Jackson playfully captioned one snap Saturday on Instagram.
Hours later, Jackson shared another on-the-field photo on the social media platform, where he seemingly zinged his critics in the post’s caption.
“The trio you guys have missed.. :),” Jackson wrote alongside a photo of himself with his sister-in-law, Brittany Matthews, and his 1-year-old niece, Sterling.
Jackson and Matthews were often the subjects of online ridicule last season amid their gameday theatrics, which included Jackson doing a TikTok dance on late NFL star Sean Taylor’s memorial and Matthews spraying champagne on Chiefs fans at Arrowhead Stadium. Jackson was also called out in December 2021 by a Kansas City bar, which accused him of acting entitled.
The criticism got so prevalent that following the Chiefs’ AFC Championship loss to the Bengals, a rumor emerged from former NFL player Rich Ohrnberger that Mahomes allegedly banned Matthews and Jackson from attending games for the 2022 season. The rumor was proven false, and the 26-year-old quarterback shut down the apparent chatter by tweeting: “Y’all just be making stuff up these days.”
Mahomes’ mom, Randi, also tore into critics in February, when she tweeted “stop hating,” along with the hashtag, “delete bullies.”
Despite the drama, it’s been a memorable offseason for Mahomes and his family. Two months after the quarterback married Matthews in a lavish Hawaiian wedding, the couple announced that they’re expecting their second child together, a baby boy.
The Chiefs will kickoff the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 11, on the road in Arizona.