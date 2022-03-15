Jackson Mahomes recaps Patrick Mahomes-Brittany Matthews wedding

Jackson Mahomes appeared to have the time of his life Saturday at brother Patrick’s wedding to longtime love Brittany Matthews.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the younger brother of the Chiefs quarterback shared a family photo that featured him posing with his siblings and mom Randi Mahomes.

“Never go against the family,” Jackson captioned the black-and-white snapshot.

Jackson had been posting photos and clips on social media since arriving in Hawaii for his brother’s big day. Last Thursday, Jackson shared a photo of himself and the 26-year-old quarterback on Instagram, captioning the pic: “Best Man type vibes.”

He also uploaded a TikTok video on the day of the wedding, in which he modeled a gray suit, dark loafers and sunglasses.

Patrick married Matthews in a gorgeous outdoor ceremony, where they became husband and wife in front of friends and family, including 1-year-old daughter Sterling.

Jackson Mahomes posed for a casual photo with brother Patrick before the quarterback’s wedding day Instagram/Jackson Mahomes

Jackson also posted a photo of himself with Brittany Matthews, his now-sister-in-law Instagram/Jackson Mahomes

Matthews, a trainer and co-owner of the Kansas City Current soccer club, wore a custom Versace gown that featured cutouts.

It’s been an eventful few weeks for Patrick and Matthews, who frequently attended Chiefs games with Jackson this past season — and was embroiled in a few controversies as well.

Leading up their Hawaiian nuptials, the couple enjoyed its respective bachelor and bachelorette bashes. While Patrick partied in Las Vegas with some of his Chiefs teammates, Matthews jetted to Miami with her gal pals.

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes tied the knot on Saturday in Hawaii Instagram/Brittany Matthews & Patrick Mahomes

“It was a good time,” Matthews captioned a video recapping the weekend.

And, based, on the videos and photos that surfaced of the Mahomes’ wedding, it seems the nuptials were, too.