Jackson Mahomes goes viral in new video after Chiefs loss

Jackson Mahomes is taking a wild ride into the offseason.

The younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes — who has been embroiled in a few controversies this season — became an internet talking point once again this week, thanks to a TikTok video that featured him riding a mechanical bull with a female Kansas City fan.

In a clip shared Wednesday on his TikTok page, Jackson is seen riding the bull with a companion, who happened to be wearing a Mahomes jersey.

“Part two because you guys loved part one so much,” Jackson quipped in the video’s caption, appearing to nod at a separate clip that surfaced earlier this week.

Jackson Mahomes appears in a new TikTok video riding a mechanical bull TikTok/Jackson Mahomes

Although it’s unclear when the video was taped, Jackson’s outfit appears to mirror his ensemble from the Chiefs’ Divisional Round win over Buffalo in late January, when he sported a black hoodie with matching dark jeans and Dior high-top sneakers.

Jackson was also in attendance for Sunday’s AFC Championship game, along with Brittany Matthews, his soon-to-be sister-in-law. Following the Chiefs’ loss to the Bengals, both Jackson and Matthews congratulated Kansas City on another stellar season.

Jackson has been in attendance for several Chiefs games this season, including Kansas City’s Divisional Round win over Buffalo last month Instagram/Jackson Mahomes

“#ChiefsKingdom,” Jackson tweeted Sunday, while Matthews posted, “Still an amazing season & so much to be proud of!”

The 2021 season was a rollercoaster for the Chiefs, who dropped early games to the Chargers and Bills, among others, before going on an eight-game win streak. Off the field, some of the team’s biggest fans, including Jackson and Matthews, faced backlash as a result of their game-day actions.

Jackson with Brittany Matthews and brother Patrick Mahomes Instagram/Jackson Mahomes

In September, Jackson was filmed dumping water on Ravens fans during a Chiefs loss in Baltimore. A month later, Jackson sparked outrage for dancing on the memorial of late NFL star Sean Taylor in Washington. He ultimately apologized for the incident.

Matthews, meanwhile, drew the ire of Twitter in late January for spraying champagne into the crowd during the Chiefs’ overtime win against the Bills. Matthews took a positive approach in wake of the criticism by creating “Team Brittany” shirts, with plans to donate the proceeds to a Kansas City-based anti-bullying charity.