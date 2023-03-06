Jackson Mahomes’ complete list of cringeworthy controversies

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has become one of the most polarizing figures in the NFL community in recent years.

An influencer who boasts more than one million followers on TikTok, Jackson has made headlines for his sideline theatrics and his alleged behavior beyond game days, including troubling claims in March 2023, when The Kansas City Star reported he was being accused of assault by a restaurant owner and a waiter.





Jackson Mahomes appears on the sideline during a Chiefs game. Instagram/Jackson Mahomes

Brandan Davies, a criminal defense attorney, has stated in part, “Jackson has done nothing wrong.”

Jackson has been linked to a slew of other controversies, beginning in September 2021.

Incident at a Baltimore Ravens game

In the early weeks of the 2021 regular season, Jackson traveled to Baltimore to support the Chiefs, who were facing the Ravens in a “Sunday Night Football” matchup.

When the Ravens out-dueled the Chiefs, 36-35, a few Baltimore fans appeared to taunt Jackson in the stands, with Mahomes responding by dumping a bottle of water over their heads, according to a video posted on social media.

When Barstool Sports re-shared a clip of the incident, Jackson replied, “They were thirsty.”

Outrage over dancing on the memorial of the late Sean Taylor





Jackson Mahomes spark outrage in October 2021 when he was filmed dancing on the memorial of the late Sean Taylor. TikTok

In the weeks following the Ravens game, Jackson sparked outrage in October 2021 when he danced on a memorial dedicated to the late Sean Taylor during a Chiefs contest against the then-Washington Football Team.

Jackson appeared in a TikTok video that was filmed at FedEx Field where the WFT honored Taylor, an NFL safety who died in November 2007 after being shot during a robbery attempt at his Florida home.

Jackson took to Twitter to issue an apology afterward, stating: “I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field. We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family.”

Social media spar with Kansas City bar





Jackson Mahomes, here in January 2023, was called out by a Kansas City establishment in December 2021. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jackson found himself at the center of a feud with a local Kansas City bar in December 2021, with the establishment putting the TikToker on blast.

Shortly after Jackson called out SoT on social media, posting in a since-deleted video how “the service is absolutely terrible and the servers are so rude,” per Golf Digest, the establishment hit back with a lengthy shot of their own.

“We are sorry that you have the reach that you do, or at least that you think you do and that instead of using it for something positive you decided to use it to try and crush a small business. We survived a global pandemic, we’ll survive your ego,” part of the message read on SoT’s Facebook page.

Patrick Mahomes shuts down family ban rumors





Brittany Matthews, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and Jackson Mahomes in January 2022. Instagram/Jackson Mahomes

As the NFL offseason got underway in February 2022, former player-turned-media personality Rich Ohnberger alleged that Patrick Mahomes had a sit-down with his now-wife, Brittany Matthews, and Jackson, and asked them to “not attend any games this upcoming season” in the wake of their social media hijinks.

Mahomes appeared to address the rumor in a tweet, writing, “‘Y’all just be making stuff up these days.”

Super Bowl 2023 shenanigans

When Mahomes led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in February 2023, the quarterback took part in a series of postgame interviews — one of which was unexpectedly crashed by Jackson.

When Mahomes was taking part in an NFL Network interview, Jackson could be seen in the background busting out dance moves while looking at his phone.

Jackson didn’t appear to realize he was in the shot until a few moments later when he seemingly apologized to someone off-camera.

Assault allegations

Jackson is under investigation stemming from separate incidents of alleged assault in February 2023, The Kansas City Star reported in March 2023.

Jackson is accused of shoving a 19-year-old male waiter “more than once,” and forcibly kissing the 40-year-old female owner of a restaurant in Overland Park, Kansas.

The allegations have been denied in a statement by attorney Brandan Davies.





Jackson Mahomes was accused of forcibly kissing a bar owner in Kansas City.

“Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter,” the statement read.