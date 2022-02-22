Jackson Mahomes called out by business on TikTok

Jackson Mahomes appears to be at the center of yet another internet controversy.

Rare Munchiez, a retailer that specializes in exotic food and drinks, recently called out the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, alleging he “scammed” the company.

In a video recently posted to Rare Munchiez’s TikTok page, the business claimed Jackson had reached out to them, with the company agreeing to send him a care package. The clip also features what appears to be direct messages between Jackson and Rare Munchiez, who asked the TikToker to tag them on social media upon receiving the treats.

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was recently called out on social media by the business Rare Munchiez Instagram/Jackson Mahomes

Jackson Mahomes replied to Rare Munchiez’s TikTok video in the comments TikTok

Rare Munchiez said in the alleged exchange with Jackson that the package was sent on Feb. 1, with the parcel apparently being delivered days later. In follow-up messages, Rare Munchiez asks, “did you receive it,” “when will you be posting us on your story,” and “so are you ignoring us or just haven’t received the box. A simple answer would be nice.”

Jackson, who has been at the center of a few controversies this past NFL season, replied to Rare Munchiez’s post in the comments section, stating: “Never received anything from these guys…”

This isn’t the first time a business has called out Jackson publicly. Back in December, a Kansas City establishment accused him of acting entitled.

Jackson with older brother Patrick Mahomes Instagram/Jackson Mahomes

Jackson and Brittany Matthews on the sideline of a Chiefs game this past season Instagram/Jackson Mahomes

Jackson, in addition to his future sister-in-law, Brittany Matthews, were the subjects of an NFL rumor last week, in which Rich Ohrnberger, a former player turned sports host, claimed Mahomes asked the pair not to attend Chiefs games next season, alleging “their sideline antics are bad for his brand.”

Ohrnberger has since deleted his original message on Twitter, while Mahomes later tweeted, “Y’all just be making stuff up these days.”

Randi Mahomes, the family matriarch, also laid into critics Friday amid the family ban allegation. Jackson, meanwhile, made it clear that he is looking forward to the 2022 NFL season.

“Can not wait for games next year!!” he captioned a TikTok video of himself dancing on the sidelines.