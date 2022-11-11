Jack Eichel trolls Sabres fans in Buffalo return

Jack Eichel has cranked up his rivalry with Sabres fans.

Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights traveled to Buffalo on Thursday to play Eichel’s former team. Last season in his first game back in Buffalo after the former second-overall pick was traded to Vegas, Eichel took a shot at Sabres fans, saying “they wish I was still here.”

Thursday night was the second time Eichel returned to western New York and he marked the occasion with petty goal celebrations.

Jack Eichel celebrates his goal against the Buffalo Sabres during the third period on Thursday. AP

Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrates his third goal of the game against the Buffalo Sabres during a game on Nov. 10, 2022 in Buffalo. NHLI via Getty Images

In the third period of the Golden Knights’ 7-4 win, Eichel buried a rebound into an open net and celebrated by outstretching his arms to the crowd and giving them a big smile.

Eichel wasn’t done, adding two goals later in the third to complete a hat trick, much to the chagrin of Sabres fans.

His third goal was an empty-netter to give the Knights back their three-goal lead as he scooped the puck from the opposite end of the ice over Sabres defenders and into the open net, 195 feet away.

Vegas fans in attendance let their voices be heard and threw hats and even gold helmets onto the ice. It was Eichel’s third career hat trick, all coming in Buffalo, but this one as a member of the away team.

The win continued the Knights’ searing hot start to the season, with Vegas racing out to a 13-2 mark for the best record in the NHL. On the flip side, the Sabres were handed their fourth straight loss and now sit at 7-7.