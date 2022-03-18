Jabari Smith introduces himself to NBA world

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Jabari Smith had been waiting for this long rebound, and this golden opportunity, as much as he had been waiting for his NCAA Tournament debut. The game already was long decided when he stood near the 3-point line and watched his own missed jumper bounce back toward him, giving him a free shot to introduce himself to America with the ultimate exclamation point.

The Auburn freshman grabbed the ball with 1:07 left and dribbled twice to his right while the Jacksonville State defense parted as if by Moses’ command. Smith rose sky high with the ball in his extended hand, and then put the Gamecocks’ poor 6-foot-10 center, Brandon Huffman, on the wrong side of poster-dunk history while he committed a helpless foul.

The crowd exploded, and Smith’s teammates reacted with shock and awe, throwing their hands behind their heads and opening their mouths wide for effect. Auburn fans had already seen this kind of staggering talent up close. Fans all across the SEC had seen it, too. But the great thing about March Madness — outside of Saint Peter’s-Kentucky — is the national platform it gives to college basketball’s special prospects.

Jabari Smith is special enough to be in the conversation for the No. 1 overall pick in next June’s NBA Draft. And now everyone who cares about the sport understands why.

“We got [number] 10,” said Auburn coach Bruce Pearl, “and they don’t.”

Number 10 finished with 20 points, 14 rebounds and four assists in second-seeded Auburn’s 80-61 victory over 15th-seeded Jacksonville State, and yet any NBA scout worth his company card and per diem took note of a play that didn’t show up in his box score. With 10:53 left and the Tigers up 16, Smith stepped in front of a driving opponent and sacrificed his body to take a charge.

Was this a product of Auburn being scared straight by the ungodly opening-night demise of fellow SEC power and second seed Kentucky?

“No, I don’t think so,” Smith said. “We knew how tough every game was going to be. … They’re here for a reason. [The Kentucky loss] shows how crazy March is, and how good every team in this tournament is.”

Jabari Smith dunks over Jacksonville State’s Brandon Huffman. Getty Images

Especially when playing with next-to-nothing to lose. St. Peter’s was in the NCAA Tournament for a reason, too, after winning the MAAC tourney title, and the Peacocks can now find great satisfaction in the fact that they made one high-major coach (Pearl) feel pity for another, John Calipari, who just put the one-and-done back in his one-and-done program.

“I know it sounds odd or strange,” Pearl said, “but I felt for Cal and I felt for his players. He really loves this team. This was a really good Kentucky team. … Congratulations to Saint Peter’s, but I wasn’t happy about it. I don’t think our guys really were. We’re in the same league.”

But they are no longer in the same tournament. The Tigers, the conference’s regular season champ, are going to be a problem if they get this level of play from Smith and their 7-foot-1 North Carolina transfer, Walker Kessler, who delivered 13 points, 10 rebounds and nine blocks — falling one swatted shot short of the rarest of triple doubles. They got clipped last Friday by Texas A&M in the SEC tourney semis, but seemed to gather themselves during a week of practices, making a renewed commitment to the defensive side of the ball.

Jacksonville State started out making jumpers from everywhere and held the lead nearly 15 minutes into the game, yet Auburn never panicked.

“They were faster and quicker than we were,” Pearl conceded. But his big players aggressively jumped out on ball screens and swallowed up the Gamecocks’ guards, and soon enough the longshot’s shots started bouncing harmlessly off the rim.

Jabari Smith Getty Images

The Tigers didn’t have to sweat much in the second half, the perfect birthday gift for their head coach, who turned 62. Smith’s monster dunk was merely icing on his cake.

“It’s going to be on SportsCenter tonight,” Pearl said. “Isn’t that every kid’s dream? He postered him, he really did. And those kids love it.”

No, the Tigers couldn’t stop talking about it. Asked for his reaction to Smith’s slam, K.D. Johnson told reporters, “Oh my God, that’s what I was going to ask you all. Did you all see that? That was crazy. … He never did that in practice.”

Smith was saving it for a game — the first true sudden-death game of his college career.

“I just went to really attack the rim,” he said. “I knew he was going to foul me. I didn’t think I could make it until I was jumping, and I’m like, ‘I could really dunk on him.’ So I finished it. It felt good to really finish the game.”

Jabari Smith finished his NCAA Tournament opener with an explosive way of saying hello to NBA fans everywhere. Don’t be surprised if he sticks around the college game for another couple of weeks.