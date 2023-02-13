Jabari Smith begs Eagles fans to go to sleep after Super Bowl loss

Jabari Smith Jr. just wanted to sleep.

After the Eagles were defeated 38-35 by the Chiefs in Super Bowl 2023 on Sunday, the Houston Rockets rookie took to his Instagram Story to complain about Eagles fans beating drums while storming the streets of Philadelphia.

The Sixers host the Rockets on Monday night, so the visiting team was staying at a hotel in Center City near Wells Fargo Arena.

Smith filmed the rowdy crowd outside of his hotel room, writing, “Man these folks out hea trippin,” over a video on his Instagram Story that included a dancing Travis Kelce filter.

“Can y’all just go to sleep, man, y’all folks lost,” Smith said. “Y’all out beating drums keeping me up, man I’m tryna sleep. Man, I got [Joel] Embiid tomorrow and y’all up beating drums… Please just go to sleep. I know y’all are mad, I know… win some, you lose some, but you live. Y’all making all this noise man, God damn.”

In a separate video, Smith wrote, “They losin it,” as Philadelphia fans were belting out Eagles chants in the street.

“Man y’all folks finding each other, y’all don’t know what to do,” Smith said. “Man God damn.”





Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. complains about Eagles fans beating drums in the streets after Super Bowl 2023 on Feb. 12, 2023. Instagram/Jabari Smith Jr.





Eagles fans flooded the streets of Philadelphia after the devastating loss at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

“F–k the Chiefs” chants took over Broad Street as a sea of supporters dressed in Eagles green congregated together for a different type of celebration — a Kansas City roast fest.

Some people scaled light posts and traffic polls, despite police efforts to grease the structures.

Police were prepared for the post-game melee, with dozens of officers dressed in riot gear in the streets. They deployed smoke bombs around 11 p.m. to defuse the large crowds, according to social media videos.

Prior to kick off at Super Bowl 57, fans overturned a car on a packed street near Temple University.





Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. during a game against the Kings on Jan. 13, 2023 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NBAE via Getty Images

The scene in Philadelphia on Sunday was reminiscent of the street celebrations last month after the Eagles defeated the 49ers in the NFC Championship game. At the time, a group of people fell through a glass roof of a SEPTA bus shelter in a scary scene near City Hall.