Ja Morant’s big night sinks Knicks in loss to Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Last month the Knicks couldn’t compete with the young and speedy Grizzlies at the Garden.

But they have become a new team in March and they looked on the verge of upsetting the Grizzlies in building a 15-point lead late in the third quarter.

But the Grizzlies proved too good and Ja Morant too great. In the land of Elvis Presley, the Knicks suffered a “Heartbreak Hotel’’ kind of loss and their three-game winning streak was snapped.

Instead of finishing their six-game road trip in spectacular fashion with Julius Randle again the engine, the Knicks collapsed and Morant sped the Grizzlies to a comeback 118-114 win at Fed Ex Forum.

Morant finished with 37 points and eight assists. In the key play, RJ Barrett got blocked by Jaren Jackson and Morant sped downcourt for a layup and 109-106 lead with 2:00 left.

Randle scored 30 points after three quarters but fizzled in the fourth quarter as the Grizzlies ran the Knicks off the court, finishing with 36 points and six assists.

The Grizzlies exploded on a 34-12 run in the final period. Barrett added 23 points in the loss and starting point guard Alec Burks, who is finding himself, added 18 points but they couldn’t stop the elite Grizzlies from taking over in commanding fashion in a furious fourth period after leading by nine entering the final frame.