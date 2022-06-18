Ja Morant takes shot at Klay Thompson after Jaren Jackson Jr. burn

Jaren Jackson Jr. has not yet publicly responded, but the Grizzlies appear to be taking their strange prominence in the Warriors’ six-game NBA Finals championship as a compliment.

After Klay Thompson, in the minutes after winning his fourth ring Thursday, indirectly called out Jackson for mocking the Warriors earlier this season, Ja Morant responded on Friday.

“[G]ot a lot of real estate,” Morant tweeted, along with a laughing emoji.

The saga began shortly after the Grizzlies beat the Warriors in Memphis on March 28, when Jackson tweeted, “Strength in numbers” — a shot at the slogan the Warriors have adopted in rising as a consistent championship contender.

Few took notice then, but Thompson apparently did. After Golden State — which beat the Grizzlies in six games in the Western Conference semifinals — knocked off the Celtics in the Finals, Thompson did not hold back.

Ja Morant Getty Images

Klay Thompson NBAE via Getty Images

“Strength in numbers is alive and well,” Thompson told reporters. “There was this one player on the Grizzlies who tweeted, ‘Strength in numbers,’ after they beat us in the regular season, and it pissed me off so much. I can’t wait to retweet that thing.

“Freakin’ bum. I had to watch that. I’m like, ‘This freakin’ clown.’”

The “freakin’ bum” has not yet defended himself, but his team’s star has his back.