As the Grizzlies host the Thunder on Monday night (Dec. 21), the team is all set to welcome their superstar point guard Ja Morant from injury

The 6-foot-3 point guard suffered his knee sprain nearly a month ago, on Nov. 26, when the Grizzlies hosted the Hawks. Since then, Memphis has 10 of their 12 games.

Here’s a look at what we knew of Morant’s injury prior to his return.

What is Ja Morant’s injury?

After subbing out at the 3:12 mark of the first period, Morant remained on the floor next to the team bench and was later helped back to the locker room by the training camp.

When he exited the contest, Morant had two points, an assist and a rebound to his name as the Grizzlies trailed 21-15.

Coming into this game, the 22-year-old was averaging career-highs of 25.3 points and 5.8 rebounds while his 7.1 assists average rank 11th-best in the league.

Postgame, the Grizzlies announced the nature of Morant’s injury

How long is Ja Morant ruled out?

Despite announcing that it’s a left knee sprain, there is no timetable announced for Morant’s return.

He did return to the bench in a black hoodie and although he was limping, he wasn’t on crutches.

What is Ja Morant injury history?

The 6-foot-3 point guard has been relatively healthy, having only missed 15 games over the past two seasons for the Grizzlies.

Having said that, he did miss close to nine games in the 2020-21 season with a Grade 2 ankle sprain, seemingly in the same leg that he has injured against the Hawks.

Grizzlies upcoming schedule

Following this Thunder game, marking Morant’s return the Grizzlies set for a three-game road trip.