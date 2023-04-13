Ja Morant fires counter-suit against teen on alleged fight

Ja Morant is firing back.

The Memphis Grizzlies superstar has filed a counter-suit against a teenager who sued him over an alleged incident at his house in 2022.

The teenager, former Memphis area high school star Joshua Holloway, claimed Morant punched him several times after a pickup basketball game and later appeared his home with a gun in his waistband.

Morant is now claiming those statements are false and could potentially cost him millions, as he lost playing time throughout the NBA season and potentially missed out on an All-NBA team, per the court filing obtained by the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

The 23-year-old is also claiming that the teenager started the fight, throwing a basketball in his face and threatening to use a gun first.

Morant admitted to striking the teen once, but also alleged to have evidence of threatening Snapchat messages sent from an account purported to be Holloway.

“Getting hit in the face with a basketball hurts; for a professional point guard like Mr. Morant, an injury to the eyes or nose could be career ending,” the court filing read.





Morant has been at the center of a series of less-than-flattering headlines throughout the 2022-23 NBA season.

He was accused of threatening a security guard at a Memphis-area mall days before the purported incident with Holloway.

Morant’s entourage was also involved in notable high-profile incidents in January, including a halftime altercation with Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe and a postgame run-in with the Pacers in which Morant’s crew shone a “red laser” at the team’s traveling party.





He was suspended eight games after he went live on Instagram and appeared to flash a gun in a Denver-area strip club.

“I take full responsibility for my actions last night,” Morant said in a statement after the strip club video went viral on social media. “I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down.”