J.K. Dobbins calls out Ian Rapoport over injury report

J.K. Dobbins isn’t happy with a report that his availability for Week 1 is in doubt.

On Monday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that Dobbins is “no sure thing” to be ready for the start of the NFL season coming off a gruesome knee injury, subsequently catching the Ravens running back off guard.

“Okay I’m tired of being quiet,” Dobbins wrote on Twitter. “Come to me for your source @RapSheet because I might not even go on the PUP because that’s how good my rehab is going and I’m damn sure I’m going to be ready for week 1.”

Dobbins missed all of the 2021 season after tearing his ACL and suffering damage to his meniscus and LCL in Baltimore’s final preseason game last August. He was expected to be the Ravens’ primary running back after rushing for 805 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie in 2020.

Rapoport maintained that Dobbins hasn’t had any setbacks in his rehab, rather stressing that the Ravens will progress cautiously with their third-year running back.

“I very much trust my source on this one,” Rapoport said Monday on the Pat McAfee Show. “… I hope that he is ready for Week 1. It would be great. He seems like a nice guy. My source casted a little more doubt on this. I know the Ravens aren’t gonna rush him because it doesn’t make any sense for anyone for him to be out there at less than 100 percent.”

Rapoport refused to reveal his source, despite McAfee’s prodding.

Dobbins tore his ACL last August in the Ravens’ final preseason game. Getty Images

“Just know I been working,” Dobbins continued on Twitter. “I been quiet for a reason. I thrive best when I face adversity… go check my resume.”