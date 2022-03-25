J.D. Davis feeling healthy after injury-marred last season

PORT ST. LUCIE — A week into exhibition games, J.D. Davis holds the honorable distinction of being the Grapefruit League leader in hit-by-pitches.

Despite being plunked three times in three games before Friday, Davis was still feeling much better than he did last season, when the Mets third baseman missed time with a torn ligament in his left hand and then played through it before undergoing offseason surgery.

“It’s night and day,” Davis said Friday before starting at third base against the Nationals. “I’m able to at least control the barrel and … just go up there attacking the ball. Trying to look for pitches I can do damage on instead of trying to put the ball in play. It’s definitely a different mindset, a different approach. This spring training compared to [last] season is just completely 180.”

Davis was still able to put together a .285 batting average and 126 OPS-plus in 73 games — in large part due to a strong first month of the season before he hit the injured list — but he felt his power was sapped because of the hand injury, limiting him to five home runs.

J.D. Davis throws at Mets Spring Training Friday. Corey Sipkin

While Davis said he still could have done a better job of putting together “professional at-bats and not throw[ing] away as many,” he is hoping to get back to form this season.

“It definitely takes a mental toll and puts a little hunger in you, especially in the offseason to get better,” he said.

Exactly what Davis’ role will be this year, though, remains to be seen. The addition of the designated hitter to the National League will help provide at-bats, especially because Davis swings right-handed compared to left-handed options such as Robinson Cano and Dominic Smith.

Manager Buck Showalter also mentioned third base, first base and left field as options, and potential injuries also could open the door for more playing time. Davis said he is open to right field as well, and even likes it a little better than left, though to this point in camp his outfield glove remains at home.

“He’s gonna get the at-bats,” Showalter said.

<br />

For now, Davis is focused on fine-tuning his swing as he puts the hand injury behind him. While he spent the offseason as a potential trade chip — hours before the lockout ended, he told The Post’s Mike Puma he thought he was “60-40 out of here” — Davis is still a Met less than two weeks away from Opening Day.

“I’d say it flipped, now it’s 30-70,” Davis said with a grin. “I don’t know, I just like to push people’s buttons. But it’s all right. I think I’m pretty much staying here. … So far, it’s playing third base and slugging the ball. That’s all I know.”