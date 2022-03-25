I’ve ‘come to terms’ with disastrous NFL career

Johnny Manziel isn’t anticipating an NFL comeback.

The former first-round pick, who was drafted by the Browns in 2014 and played for only two seasons, told ESPN he’s “come to terms” with his tumultuous NFL career and what’s next, which is a second year in the Fan Controlled Football league.

“I don’t have the drive to play football at a high level anymore. I don’t have a drive to be the best football player anymore that I used to have in my life, and I’m OK with that. I’ve come to terms with what my football career was, and what it is, and now I’m trying to figure out how I can stay entangled in the game, but from a different position,” Manziel said.

“[FCF] is not trying to build this on my back and make me be the main focus point. I feel like I’m simply there to help bring a little bit of magic and a little bit of entertainment but on a way different scale than the past.”

Johnny Manziel was originally drafted by the Browns in 2014 Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Manziel hasn’t played in the NFL since 2015. In the years following, the Heisman Trophy winner, now 29, opened up about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder and his struggles with substance abuse.

He has since played for the Canadian Football League and now-defunct Alliance of American Football program. Although Manziel played for the Zappers in the FCF last year, he also expressed his desire to take a swing at professional golf.

As for the FCF itself, the league allows fans to control the plays with games streaming on Twitch. The next slate of games is scheduled to begin next month.