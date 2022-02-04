It’s a good time to buy Colorado State

Commercial Content, 21+



As Colorado State gets set to host San Diego State in a Mountain West conference matchup tonight, Action Network analyst Charlie DiSturco is here to give you his best bet.

The Rams were dominated just a month ago at San Diego State, losing by 30. And although Colorado State is on a two-game losing streak, DiSturco believes this is a good time to buy.

“This is a team that ranks top-20 in both three-point and two-point offense,” DiSturco says. “They rarely turn the ball over and they finish at the free-throw line.”

Additionally, even though San Diego State’s defense is “no joke” — the Aztecs have given up more than 55 points just once in conference play — DiSturco is skeptical of their offense.

<br />

“[San Diego State] ranks just inside the top-300 in two-point offense,” explains DiSturco. “To make matters worse, they shoot just 66 percent from the free-throw line.”

For DiSturco, he believes the Rams are still the best team in the Mountain West conference and a return to its home floor will benefit them greatly. That’s why DiSturco is happy to lay two-and-a-half points with the Rams, and would play it up to -3.5.