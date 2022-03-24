Italy miss World Cup again after wild loss to North Macedonia

Italy miss World Cup again after wild loss to North Macedonia

by

PALERMO, Sicily — European champion Italy will miss the World Cup. Again.

The unthinkable happened in Palermo on Thursday as the Azzurri were beaten 1-0 by North Macedonia following a last-gasp goal by Aleksandar Trajkovski in their playoff semifinal.

It was North Macedonia’s only real opportunity after a completely dominant performance by Italy, which missed a number of chances and had several others saved by visiting goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.

North Macedonia players celebrate after their late goal to beat Italy.
AFP via Getty Images

Italy also failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup after losing to Sweden in a two-legged playoff. Missing two straight World Cups is an unprecedented low point for the four-time champion, especially just months after winning Euro 2020.

North Macedonia will play Portugal on Tuesday for a spot in the tournament in Qatar after Cristiano Ronaldo’s side beat Turkey 3-1. Euro 2020 is the only major tournament North Macedonia has qualified for.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.