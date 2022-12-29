It would be ‘cool’ to reach 1,000-yard milestone

Jets rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson had a fumble in the fourth quarter of last week’s loss to the Jaguars, but, at first, could not figure out what happened.

Wilson caught the fourth-and-2 pass from Chris Streveler with 4:20 left in the game and the Jets trailing 16-3. As he cut upfield, Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokon kicked the ball out of Wilson’s hands as he was falling to the ground.

“When I watched it and realized he karate kicked it out, I was like, ‘Damn,’ because I didn’t know what happened initially,” Wilson said Wednesday. “I was wondering who hit it out because I thought I made him miss and I didn’t really understand. But that made sense. That’s a lucky-ass play, good play by him. I’ve got to take better care of the football.”

It was the first fumble Wilson has lost this season. He had one other fumble against the Bills on a run when he was pump-faking the defense and hit the ball off his leg, but he recovered.

Garrett Wilson Getty Images

The fumble was one of the few mistakes that Wilson has made this season. He is sitting at 996 receiving yards and should achieve the 1,000-yard milestone this week against the Seahawks. He will be the first Jets receiver to have 1,000 yards since 2015 when both Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker hit the mark.

Wilson said it will be “cool” to hit 1,000 but he is not too caught up in it.

“It wasn’t a goal,” Wilson said. “Like I always say, I feel like if I turn over every stone and the team is playing well, all that stuff will take care of itself. It wasn’t a goal. It was one of those thing that I play ball and I feel like I’m confident in my ability. I felt like I would be here right now.”

DT Quinnen Williams said he is friends with Seahawks WR DK Metcalf and recalled he played Metcalf in college in 2018. Metcalf scored on the first play of the game for Ole Miss but Williams’ Alabama team ended up doing OK.

“It was super fun, man. I think we ended up beating them 66-7 [actually 62-7],” Williams said. “I went to Bama. Bama don’t play, especially that year.”

OT Cedric Ogbuehi returned to practice from injured reserve on Wednesday. He could be activated for Sunday’s game. … WR Jeff Smith (knee) and CB Brandin Echols (quad) did not practice. Safety Lamarcus Joyner (hip), who has missed the last two games, did practice. WR Denzel Mims is in the final stage of the concussion protocol.