It will be surprise if Giants take a quarterback

As part of The Post’s 2022 NFL Draft preview, we examine what the Giants might do at each position. Wednesday: Running backs.

Joe Schoen and Daniel Jones USA Today Sports, Getty Images

If you haven’t heard by now … where the heck have you been? The new Giants brain trust is sticking with Daniel Jones.

He enters the 2022 season as the starting quarterback. Tyrod Taylor was signed to a significant contract (two years, $11 million) to serve as the backup and as insurance for Jones, who has not made it through an entire season without missing games with injuries. GM Joe Schoen and new head coach Brian Daboll liked Davis Webb enough from their shared time together in Buffalo to bring him in as another option. He knows the offense that will be installed, which is a plus.

All this means the Giants are not in the quarterback market in this draft cycle. It will be shocking if the team by the May 2 deadline picks up the fifth-year option that would guarantee Jones $22.3 million in 2023.

With no contract for next season, this will be a prove-it year for Jones. If it does not work out for Jones, the Giants will be searching for a replacement. This is considered to be a weak draft class for quarterbacks and it would be a surprise if the Giants use any of their nine picks to take one. The new coaching staff is interested in mobility at the position, so if there is one out there to consider in the later rounds, expect that it will be someone who can use his legs in addition to his arm.