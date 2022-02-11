The UFC middleweight title is on the line at UFC 271, as Robert Whittaker is hoping for a chance at revenge on February 12.

Inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Israel Adesanya defends the title against the former champion in Whittaker.

This is a rematch from UFC 243 in 2019. In Whittaker’s home of Australia, Adesanya tagged Whittaker several times throughout the bout. In the second round, Adesanya hit a flurry of shots, with one of them taking Whittaker down. He landed one final shot before the ref stopped the fight.

Adesanya made his MMA debut in 2012. He is 10-1 in the UFC since joining the promotion in 2018. After beating Whittaker for the title, he has successfully defended it against Yoel Romero, Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori.

Whittaker made his MMA debut in 2009. After winning “The Ultimate Fighter” in 2012, he moved from welterweight to middleweight. He was to fight for the interim title at first, but plans changed and Whittaker eventually beat Yoel Romero to become undisputed champion. Since losing to Adesanya, he has beaten Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum.

Will Whittaker or Adesaya have any issues making weight? What about Derek Brunson, who is looking for a middleweight title opportunity with a win over Jared Cannonier?

Follow along below for live weigh-in results heading into UFC 271.

When is UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2?

Date: Saturday, Feb. 12

Saturday, Feb. 12 Start time : 6 p.m. ET | 3 p.m. PT

: 6 p.m. ET | 3 p.m. PT Main card (PPV): 10 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. PT

10 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. PT Main event: Midnight ET | 9 p.m. PT (approx.)

UFC 271: Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2 will take place Saturday, Feb. 12, with the early prelims kicking off the event at 6 p.m. ET. The prelims will begin at 8 p.m. ET and the main card will start at 10 p.m. ET. Adesanya and Whittaker should enter the Octagon around midnight ET, depending on the length of the undercard bouts.

UFC 271: Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2 weigh-in results

Main card (10 p.m. ET)

Israel Adesanya (184) vs. Robert Whittaker (184)

Derrick Lewis ( ) vs. Tai Tuivasa (265)

Jared Cannonier (185) vs. Derek Brunson ( )

Kyler Philips (136) vs. Marcelo Rojo (136)

Bobby Green (155.5) vs. Nasrat Haqparast ( )

Prelims (8 p.m. ET)

Andre Arlovski ( ) vs. Jared Vanderaa (265)

Roxanne Modafferi (126) vs. Casey O’Neill (125.5)

Alex Perez (128) vs. Matt Schnell ( )

vs. Matt Schnell ( ) William Knight (218) vs. Maxim Grishin (206) – This has been changed to a heavyweight fight

Early prelims (6 p.m. ET)

Mana Martinez (136) vs. Ronnie Lawrence (136)

Alexander Hernandez (156) vs. Renato Moicano (156)

Carlos Ulberg (204) vs. Fabio Cherant (206)

AJ Dobson (185) vs. Jacob Malkoun (186)

Douglas Silva de Andrade (136) vs. Sergey Morozov (135)

Jeremiah Wells (170.5) vs. Mike Diamond (170)

