Inside the Toyota Center in Houston, UFC 271 will feature a middleweight championship rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker. Whittaker is looking to settle a score, while Adesanya is ready to prove he is the best fighter within the division.

The two fighters last faced off at UFC 243 in 2019. Adesanya knocked out Whittaker in the second round to win the UFC middleweight title.

Adesanya made his MMA debut in 2012 following a successful kickboxing career, and “The Last Stylebender” is 10-1 in the UFC since joining the promotion in 2018. After beating Whittaker for the title at UFC 243, he has successfully defended it against Yoel Romero, Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori. Adesanya attempted but failed to win the UFC light heavyweight title against Jan Blachowicz in his lone MMA loss at UFC 259.

Whittaker made his MMA debut in 2009. An Ultimate Fighter winner, Whittaker beat Romero to become undisputed welterweight champion in 2017. Since losing to Adesanya, he has beaten Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum.

Sporting News will be providing live updates from Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 and the entire UFC 271 card. Follow along below.

UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 start time

Early prelims: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Prelims: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Main card: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Main event: Midnight ET (approximate)

UFC 271 will take place on Saturday, Feb. 12, with the early prelims kicking the event off around 6 p.m. ET. Adesanya and Whittaker should enter the octagon around midnight ET, depending on the length of the undercard bouts.

What channel is UFC 271 on?

TV channels: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

ESPN, ESPN Deportes Live stream: ESPN+

The main card for UFC 271 is available in the U.S. on the ESPN+ subscription service for a pay-per-view cost. That portion of the event begins at 10 p.m. ET. Earlier fights, however, are able to be viewed live on ESPN, the WatchESPN app and UFC Fight Pass.

Click here to learn about the different pricing and bundling options with the ESPN+ platform.

In Canada, the main card pay-per-view is available on Bell, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus Eastlink and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass.

Current yearly subscribers can get UFC 271 for $74.99.

Current monthly subscribers can get UFC 271 and an upgraded bundle at a discounted rate of $99.98. They can also purchase the event for $74.99.

New subscribers can pay a bundle price of $99.98 for the UFC 271 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription.

Product Overall Prices ESPN+ Monthly Subscription $6.99/month ESPN+ Annual Subscription $69.99/year The Disney Bundle w/Hulu Ad-Supported $19.99/month The Disney Bundle w/Hulu No-Ads $13.99/month UFC PPV Standalone $74.99 each UFC PPV Package (UFC PPV & ESPN+ Annual) $99.98, then $69.99/year UFC PPV & The Disney Bundle $88.98, then $13.99/month

UFC 271 fight card

Main card (10 p.m. ET)

Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Robert Whittaker for the UFC middleweight title

Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa; heavyweights

Jared Cannonier vs. Derek Brunson; middleweights

Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano; lightweights

Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast; lightweights

Prelims (8 p.m. ET)

Andre Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa; heavyweights

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Casey O’Neill; flyweights

Kyler Philips vs. Marcelo Rojo; bantamweights

Carlos Ulberg vs. Fabio Cherant; light heavyweights

Early prelims (6 p.m. ET)

Mana Martinez vs. Ronnie Lawrence; bantamweights

Jacob Malkoun def. AJ Dobson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Douglas Silva de Andrade def. Sergey Morozov via rear-naked choke (3:34 into round two)

Jeremiah Wells def. Blood Diamond via rear-naked choke (4:38 into round one)

Maxim Grishin def. William Knight via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

