Isles’ legend Mike Bossy dead after battle with lung cancer

New York Islanders legend Mike Bossy has passed away at the age of 65 after a battle with lung cancer. Over Bossy’s ten-year career in the NHL, he scored 573 goals, including a stretch when he scored 50 goals in 50 games, and famously led the Islanders to four consecutive Stanley Cup championships.

