Islanders waste too many chances as they fall to Predators

Islanders coach Lane Lambert admitted a few hours before the puck dropped on Friday night that he is as perplexed as anyone by his team’s five-year losing streak against the Predators, a seemingly random string of events all tilted in the same direction.

“I’ve obviously thought about that having been there before,” a bemused Lambert said. “I don’t know that there’s a thread. I don’t know that there’s a common denominator. It’s just one of those things.”

Lambert might just wake up on Saturday morning trying to tease out that puzzle further, because at UBS Arena, the Islanders lost again to the Predators. This time, the result was 4-1 despite the Islanders outshooting Nashville by a margin of 27.

“The way I see it, you probably win that game eight out of 10 times,” Lambert said after the game. “It just wasn’t to be tonight.”

It was the second straight loss for the Islanders, who now are 15-10-0 and have lost their grip on second place in the Metropolitan Division, with the Penguins suddenly looking awfully close in fourth.

The Islanders wasted too many chances in their loss to the Predators. AP

Such is the precarious nature of the highly competitive division, in which six teams harbor legitimate playoff aspirations and the high-flying Devils are the only club that looks completely safe. The Islanders, who used a lineup on Friday that featured call-up Cole Bardreau in place of Cal Clutterbuck and Simon Holmstrom in place of Kyle Palmieri, likely feel a whole lot less secure than they did this time last week.

Just as in their loss at Nashville a few weeks ago, the Islanders managed an incomplete comeback attempt. Mathew Barzal scored a power play goal at 11:06 of the third to cut a 2-0 Predators lead in half and to spark a scrambling final 8:54 of the game.

In the end, though, the Islanders came up short, as Matt Duchene and Mikael Granlund scored empty-net goals to seal the Predators’ win.

“We had our looks, we had our chances tonight,” captain Anders Lee said. “Pretty solid games. We just didn’t get the bounce or two that we needed. So it’s a little frustrating for sure but we play like that most nights, we’re gonna be just fine.”

Lambert said he would’ve preferred that the Islanders get in front of the net more. They gave Nashville goaltender Kevin Lankinen, who finished with 49 saves, easy sightlines to the puck.

“When those shots do come through, there was times where we were off to the side of the net. That’s not gonna get it done,” Lambert said. “Any goalie in this league, certainly if they can see the puck clearly, they’re gonna make the save.”

Prior to the Barzal goal, the Islanders failed to convert on three power-play chances in the first two periods. The key sequence came after Nashville’s Jeremy Lauzon went off for high-sticking at 7:05 of the second period with the Predators holding a 1-0 lead. Not only did the Islanders fail to get anything going, but also Anders Lee and Sebastian Aho were called for tripping and holding penalties at 8:07 and 8:14, handing the Predators a four-on-three advantage.

The Predators celebrate during their win over the Islanders. Getty Images

It took Roman Josi just eight more seconds to double the Predators’ lead with a one-timer from above the circles.

The Islanders, who had a season-high in shots on goal with 50, were perhaps a tad unlucky that their comeback fell short. One demonstrative instance came with 10:56 to go in the game, when Alexander Romanov’s shot at a seemingly open net, which could have pulled the Islanders within one, was blocked by Ryan McDonagh — with his jaw. As in so many of the other losses to Nashville, maybe it was just one of those things.

“Put up a 50-spot every night, [you’re] probably gonna win a lot of hockey games,” Barzal said.

Unlike last time out against the Predators, the Islanders got off to an even start. The opening goal was denied to Anders Lee at 10:12 of the first after a video review revealed the puck somehow sat on the goal-line a hair from going completely over, leading to mass frustration from the home crowd. That was multiplied just over four minutes later, when Filip Forsberg got the Predators out to a 1-0 lead with a power-play one-timer from Matt Duchene’s cross-ice feed.

By the time they all went home, the frustration had multiplied some more.