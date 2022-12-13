Islanders undone by own power play in loss to Bruins

BOSTON — The Islanders scored one win over a top team in the NHL last week. They couldn’t score another this week.

They can comfort themselves thanks to an overtime point, but the Islanders will head out west with the momentum from Friday night’s win over the Devils having evaporated into a two-game losing streak after the Bruins defeated them 4-3 on Tuesday night at TD Garden following a shootout.

The Islanders (17-12-1) weren’t overwhelmed by Boston’s speed, but their power play was their undoing. Not only did they fail to generate much offense at five-on-four, but they gave up a go-ahead shorthanded goal on Derek Forbort’s wrist shot at 18:28 of the second. That helped turn the tide of a game that had hung in an even balance for much of the night.

Casey Cizikas tied the game at three for the Islanders with a wraparound attempt that went off Forbort’s skate and in at 4:40 of the third. But the Isles’ lapses, momentary or otherwise, had proven too much all night and it was no different here, though Cizikas’ goal got them a point.

Anders Lee and the Isles couldn’t get their power play going on Tuesday. NHLI via Getty Images

The Bruins opened the scoring with a 19-second flurry, both goals courtesy of Jake DeBrusk. First, on the power play after Zach Parise was called for goaltender interference, DeBrusk deflected David Pastrnak’s shot past Semyon Varlamov at 6:48 of the first. Then, at 7:07, he streaked up the ice off the rush to score a second time, prompting Lane Lambert to use his timeout.

Whatever he said did seem to work, as the Islanders quickly got their footing under them. Josh Bailey cut the deficit in half with a goal at the 11:00 mark of the first, deflecting Noah Dobson’s shot into the net to make it 2-1. Dobson tied the game at two with a missile of a one-timer from the point at the 11:43 mark of the second.

When A.J. Greer was called for roughing at 16:39 of the second, all the momentum looked to be with the Islanders. But less than two minutes later, that had slipped away in the wake of Forbort’s goal.

New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov makes a save on a shot by Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak. AP Photo

The Islanders are still missing two key players from their top nine in Kyle Palmieri and Anthony Beauvillier, and on Tuesday, Cal Clutterbuck skated with the second line to accommodate Hudson Fasching on the fourth. That, combined with this part of the schedule being somewhat grueling, makes treading water an acceptable outcome, and it’s tough to knock the Islanders for losing a game in a building where no road team has won in regulation yet this season.

This was a game where they acquitted themselves well against an opponent with a much better record, but it’s hard to view that as a consolation with the standings so tight, and with the Islanders now having won just two of their last six.

That 19-second stretch in the first period stands as a key moment of lapsed concentration that might have turned the game. So does the shorthanded goal. And the Isles need every point they can get as the Rangers and Penguins rebound from slow starts and get back into the playoff chase.

Within that mix, it’s the Islanders who look most in need of a hand right now.