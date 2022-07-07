Islanders trade 13th pick to Canadiens for Alexander Romanov

MONTREAL — The Islanders were in desperate need of a left-handed, puck-moving defenseman.

And so at Thursday’s NHL draft, instead of using the 13th overall pick, Lou Lamoriello went and got one.

The Islanders set up what they hope will be their long-term future on the back end, sending the 13th pick to the Canadiens for Alexander Romanov and the 98th pick. Romanov, a 22-year-old Russian native, slots in next to Noah Dobson on the team’s depth chart and locks in a second pairing behind Ryan Pulock and Adam Pelech.

Before they start dreaming of that, there is a bit of business for Lamoriello to conduct with both Romanov and Dobson. Romanov is a 10.2(c) restricted free agent, meaning he is not open to an offer sheet but is out of contract. Dobson is a restricted free agent and will be open to offer sheets if unsigned by July 13.

Romanov, the 38th pick in the 2018 draft, comes to the Island after two full seasons with the Canadiens. Though he had just 13 points last season, with three goals and 10 assists, Romanov is considered a strong skater, and can get the puck up the ice — an area in which the Islanders were sorely lacking from their defensemen in 2021-22.

Alexander Romanov USA TODAY Sports

After Lamoriello had to trade Devon Toews and Nick Leddy for salary cap reasons following the team’s playoff runs in 2020 and 2021, respectively, he’ll hope that Romanov can be a successor to the kind of game each of those players brought to the Isles.

Romanov also played on the penalty kill with the Canadiens last season notching over 200 minutes down a man, and could do the same with the Isles, who are likely losing Zdeno Chara from their penalty-kill unit.

With that most pressing item off his to-do list, the next big piece of business for Lamoriello could be finding a scoring winger to play alongside Mathew Barzal. Without Jordan Eberle last season, who was lost to the Kraken in the expansion draft, the Islanders struggled to find the right line combinations to unlock the uber-talented center.

That seems a logical place to spend whatever cap space remains after the team locks up Dobson and Romanov, though getting a true difference-maker could also require moving some dollars off their books.

With Andy Greene and Sebastian Aho also hitting free agency in addition to Chara, the Islanders will need to revamp their third pairing as well. Now that they have a top-four intact, though, it seems likely that prospect Robin Salo will be penciled in on the left side there.