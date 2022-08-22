Islanders sign three restricted free agents to new contracts

Islanders sign three restricted free agents to new contracts

by

The Islanders finally got some offseason business done, signing their three restricted free agents — Noah Dobson, Alexander Romanov and Kieffer Bellows — to extensions, the team announced Monday morning.

Dobson and Romanov both signed for three years, with Bellows agreeing to a one-year deal. Dobson’s deal is worth $4 million per year while Romanov’s deal is for $2.5 million per, an industry source told The Post. Dobson’s deal sets him up to hit restricted free agency a second time before he turns 27, when he can become an unrestricted free agent under the CBA. Bellows’ contract is for $1.2 million, according to CapFriendly.

Noah Dobson
Getty Images
Alexander Romanov
Alexander Romanov
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Kieffer Bellows
Kieffer Bellows
Getty Images

Though it was never seen as a strong possibility that any of those three would leave Long Island this summer, actually getting the deals done and announced will be a bit of a relief for the Islanders, as the team’s offseason has gone so poorly to date.

Romanov, who came over in a draft-night trade with the Canadiens, is Lamoriello’s only new acquisition thus far over the summer. As a 10.2(c) restricted free agent, he didn’t have the rights to negotiate with any other teams. His expected defensive partner Dobson, though, did. And following a breakout season, retaining him was a high priority.

As the numbers for all three players come in, the Islanders’ cap space situation will also become more clear. They had spent the summer with approximately $11 million in room, but also with the knowledge that most of that would go towards these three players.