Islanders’ Semyon Varlamov delivers shutout with pressure off

It is a given that Ilya Sorokin will give the Islanders a chance to win every time he plays. But as Sorokin has stepped more firmly into the No. 1 job, and into Vezina Trophy contention, the spotlight has gone off Semyon Varlamov, who seamlessly passed the top spot on the depth chart off to his friend and fellow Russian national.

Indeed, Sunday’s 3-0 victory against Chicago was only the ninth start Varlamov has made this season. At the end of the night, it was also his first shutout since April 1 of this year, against the Rangers.

“I’m always happy to get a shutout. For the goalie, it’s a big deal,” Varlamov said. Then he smiled and, half-jokingly, added: “Doesn’t happen very often with me, especially lately. I’m very happy I was able to get one today.”

In truth, the Islanders did not give Varlamov all that much to do against a hopeless Blackhawks team — he stopped all 21 shots he saw. Still, after putting up a .916 save percentage and looking vulnerable at points over his first eight tries in net, a first shutout of the season was a nice milestone to achieve.

Semyon Varlamov makes a save for the Islanders Getty Images

The Islanders raised eyebrows both at the last trade deadline and during the offseason when general manager Lou Lamoriello decided to keep Varlamov at a price tag of $5 million annually, on the basis that having two strong goaltenders was pivotal to success over 82 games.

Right now, like the rest of Lamoriello’s non-moves over the summer, that one looks pretty solid.

“I thought he was solid, steady, calm,” coach Lane Lambert said. “Just in position all night long. He made some big saves when he needed to. Full marks for him.”

It didn’t hurt that for the second straight game, the Islanders’ defensive-zone structure in front of their netminder looked improved and they gave up fewer than 25 shots.

“I just think we’re closing quicker. We’re not necessarily thinking, I guess,” Matt Martin said. “It’s coming a little more natural, guys are jumping in and closing, sacrificing the body, blocking shots when they have to. … Once you get thinking the game out of the way and you just play, it all falls into place better.”

Cal Clutterbuck and Kyle Palmieri, both dealing with upper-body injuries, remained out. The Islanders recalled defenseman Robin Salo from AHL Bridgeport before the game, but he sat as a healthy scratch.

Anthony Beauvillier recorded his 200th career point in assisting Brock Nelson’s 3-0 goal.

Hudson Fasching skated for 13:04 on the fourth line in his Islanders debut.