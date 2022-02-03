Islanders’ Ryan Pulock getting closer to being fully healthy

Ryan Pulock doesn’t feel 100 percent yet, but he’s getting closer — and glad to have gotten in two games before the All-Star break.

The Islanders defenseman had missed over 10 weeks with a lower-body injury, after an original diagnosis of four to six weeks. Speaking after the team’s 3-0 loss to Seattle, Pulock said he felt more or less on track for recovery as projected, though getting COVID-19 set him back.

“It’s just been a matter of trying to get into shape and it’s been tough with all the games we played and not really having much practice time,” Pulock said. “Found a way and it’s gonna be a work in progress for me to continue to get to my best game. I gotta find it here right now.”

The Islanders need him to do so — and fast. After a disastrous loss on Wednesday, the team is going into the All-Star break under .500, with any playoff hopes fading fast. Pulock played 16:31 in the game and recorded a shot on net with three hits, but no Islander looked particularly good in one of the team’s worst all-around games of the season.

Ryan Pulock Getty Images

If there’s going to be a turnaround, though, Pulock will surely be part of it. The 27-year-old averaged over 22 minutes for each of the last three seasons and was a key part of teams that made deep runs into the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The goal right now, though, is much smaller. First and foremost: getting back to where he should be.

“I felt more comfortable tonight than I did yesterday,” Pulock said. “It’s gonna be one day at a time. I’m just gonna work every day to get to where I need to be.

“[I] have this break to continue to improve my game. And be ready to go out of the break.

After playing 15 of their last 16 games at home before the All-Star break, the only respite being a trip down I-95 to Philadelphia, coach Barry Trotz said the Islanders will be happy to go on the road next week.

The Islanders have three games in Western Canada, then go to Buffalo out of the break. Then following two games at home, they visit Seattle, California and Colorado.

“I think what I’ve learned over the year, going on the road a little bit, the road wins sometimes mean for the group, it has a little more of a bonding effect,” Trotz said. “It’s not that big of a deal but it’s a little bit [of a] different feeling, it’s us against them and when you get one of those really good wins it seems to linger with you and help the team sort of bond, come together a little bit.”

The Islanders honored Jordan Eberle with a tribute video during a first-period timeout. Eberle had an assist in 18:27 in his return to Long Island.