Islanders’ rookie basks in first NHL goal

LAS VEGAS — Simon Holmstrom’s family was fast asleep in Sweden when he scored his first NHL goal. In the aftermath of the Islanders’ 5-2 win over the Golden Knights on Saturday night, Holmstrom wasn’t sure who he would call first. That was a decision for the morning.

And this was a moment Holmstrom was basking in the present.

“It was unbelievable,” the 21-year-old Swede said. “Just trying to get a shot on net and luckily it went in.”

Holmstrom scored at 17:26 of the second period, taking the puck into the slot and uncorking a wrist shot that got past Logan Thompson. Jean-Gabriel Pageau made it over to hug him first, with Zach Parise soon to follow.

“It’s a great thing to experience,” Holmstrom said. “Just with this team as well, they’re unbelievable, so it’s great to share this with them.”

As much as the Islanders have spoken positively about Holmstrom over his first 11 NHL games, his lack of scoring — he had just one assist and no goals heading into Saturday — was becoming an apparent issue, as he had only recorded four shots coming into the game.

Simon Holmstrom is mobbed by his Islanders teammates after scoring his first-career goal. USA TODAY Sports

Now, that weight is right off his back.

“That’s the big thing, you just want to get that first one off,” he said. “Luckily today I got it, and we also got a win.”

With the Islanders still working through some injuries, it’s not clear how long they’ll need Holmstrom to stay in the lineup. But they’ll be happy to keep him around if he keeps turning in performances like Saturday’s.

Coach Lane Lambert was unsure how Semyon Varlamov hurt himself and did not have a concrete update on the goaltender’s status following the game. Varlamov left the ice without warning with 6:22 to go in the final period and did not return to the bench.

“He’s played very well,” Lambert said. “I don’t know exactly [what happened]. We’ll evaluate him in the next couple days and see where he’s at.”

Kyle Palmieri and Cal Clutterbuck are both considered day-to-day with upper-body injuries. Palmieri was injured Friday night on a high hit by Arizona’s Nick Ritchie, while playing his first game back after missing 10 in a row. He is suspected to have suffered a concussion.

“We won’t know so much about the long-term thing,” Lambert said. “They weren’t available tonight and we’ll see what happens in the next couple games.”