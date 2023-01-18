Islanders offense struggles again in loss to elite Bruins

Another blown lead. Another home loss. Another scoreless night on the power play. Another chance the Islanders let slip through their fingers.

Play it again, Sam.

The Islanders left the UBS Arena ice on Wednesday night to the same soundtrack of disappointment that has become commonplace since they returned from Western Canada more than a week ago. For the fourth straight game, they scored first. For the third of those four — and fourth of five at home — they lost. And after falling 4-1 to the Bruins, the Islanders (23-19-4) have now lost this season as many times as they have won.

Their points percentage is still above .500, and the league-leading Bruins were always going to be a tough team to earn two points against. But no one is feeling bad for the Islanders after they let a successful homestand slip through their fingers, and with it a chance to make a statement in the playoff race.

They hung tight with the Bruins, even after a 1-0 lead turned to a 2-1 deficit, but it’s hard for a team to win against such ruthless opposition when its power play is riding a goal scoring drought and its goaltender is anything but perfect. The Islanders’ Semyon Varlamov, who stopped 21 of 25 shots, looked rusty playing just his second game in a month, and the team looked better at even strength than at five-on-four.

Taylor Hall celebrates after Charlie McAvoy (not pictured) scores a goal on Semyon Varlamov during the Islanders’ 4-1 loss to the Bruins. Robert Sabo

As for the Bruins, they salted the game away on their own power play, as Brad Marchand slapped home a feed from David Pastrnak that went untouched through the slot at 5:03 of the third. That made it 3-1, and even though there were nearly 15 minutes left in regulation, the Islanders are not a team that currently seems capable of turning around a two-goal deficit.

The Islanders got their fifth chance on the power play just 33 seconds after Marchand’s goal. After Zach Parise’s redirect from the doorstep caromed off the post — a symptom of a snakebitten unit if there ever were one — they had made it a clean three for their last 50 tries at five-on-four.

To pour salt on the wound, Trent Frederic directed Charlie Coyle’s feed straight into the roof of the net with 4:22 to go in the game. As Islanders fans made for the exits, a “Let’s Go Bruins” chant took hold at UBS Arena.

Bruins star Brad Marchand (not pictured) scores a goal on Semyon Varlamov during the Islanders’ loss. Getty Images

The Bruins started digging their heels in during the second period, when Charlie McAvoy tied the game with a one-timer off Matt Grzelcyk’s feed at 7:48. A little more than four minutes later, Derek Forbort poked in a rebound that Varlamov left in the crease to hand the lead to Boston. After turnovers by William Dufour, who was making his NHL debut, led to both goals, he was nailed to the bench for the rest of the night and played just 6:48.

That’s a hard lesson. But it was also a hard situation to throw a 20-year-old into for his first NHL game.

Zach Parise celebrates after scoring a first-period goal during the Islanders’ loss. Robert Sabo

The Islanders have struggled over a disappointing 1-2-2 homestand in which they scored just eight goals total, but this one at least started well. They played a strong first period, and Zach Parise got them on the board with a one-timer off Sebastian Aho’s feed 15:41 into the match.

The goal tracked with the run of play. The Islanders made it hard for Boston to get through the neutral zone, held the puck low in the zone and got themselves into positions to challenge Ilya Sorokin’s closest Vezina Trophy rival, Linus Ullmark.

That is when the Islanders are at their best, but for much of the last couple of weeks, the gears have ground down well before the 60-minute mark.

And so they did Wednesday. Again.