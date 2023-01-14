Islanders nip Canadiens to snap four-game losing streak

The Islanders could not afford a fifth straight loss on Saturday night.

Not with such a precarious position in the Eastern Conference standings, with the Penguins holding games in hand while the Sabres and Red Wings were both creeping up. Not after a morale-sapping third-period collapse against the Wild on Thursday. Not with the tanking, hapless Canadiens their opponent in UBS Arena.

Winning was a bare minimum, and losing it would have been tantamount to a fire alarm for a group that thinks itself good enough to make it back to the playoffs.

Even after beating the Canadiens 2-1, however, the pressure is nowhere near off the Islanders, who still face four pivotal games against four playoff contenders over the next seven days — but they can at least breathe a little bit easier.

The message Saturday morning from coach Lane Lambert, on the back of the messy loss Thursday, was simple: Shoot the puck and hit the net.

“If you miss the net, you can’t score,” Lambert said. “My dad told me that when I was 5 years old.”

Anthony Beauvillier celebrates after scoring a goal on am Montembeault for the game-winning goal in the Islanders’ 2-1 win over the Canadiens. Robert Sabo

Eight hours later, the Islanders hit the ice like a team that had gotten the message. They put their usual first-period woes aside and jumped all over Montreal from the outset. The Islanders got pucks deep. They forechecked. And most important, they let loose with ease, beating goaltender Sam Montembeault twice inside of seven minutes to set the tone for a victory on a night when anything less would not have sufficed.

Casey Cizikas opened the scoring by tipping in a point shot from Noah Dobson at 2:25 of the first. That was followed by Anthony Beauvillier jumping on Scott Mayfield’s rebound to break an eight-game scoreless drought of his own less than four minutes later.

It was the first time since Dec. 16 at Arizona that the Islanders led 2-0 in a first period. And unlike that night in Tempe, it was not followed by a second period in which they fell apart at the seams.

Casey Cizikas celebrates after scoring a first-period goal during the Islanders’ victory. Robert Sabo

Granted, the dominant start they displayed did not continue past the first 10 minutes. They did not pull away from Montreal, and at times relied on goalie Ilya Sorokin, who finished with 22 saves, to bail them out. The Canadiens made them sweat. Nick Suzuki made it 2-1 at the 9:56 mark of the third, skating by Mayfield before beating Sorokin.

The Islanders, though, hung on. And with the added bonus of the Penguins losing to the Hurricanes, they hopped Pittsburgh for the last wild-card spot in the East.

One win on its own will not do much for the Islanders. They beat one of the worst teams in the league on home ice, and they have still lost four of their past five. The procession of games starting Monday against the Capitals and continuing with the Bruins, Sabres and Hurricanes, will be a real test of their mettle. To their credit, each time the season has looked as though it might take a turn for the worse, the Islanders have held that tide back.

Still, this was a gotta-have-it game, and the Islanders got it.

Now they must show whether they can do it against a higher level of opposition.