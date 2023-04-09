Islanders mostly on their own to fulfill NHL playoff hopes

If the Islanders were hoping a week ago that they might get some outside help toward clinching a playoff berth, that has since dwindled into the reality that they may need to hit their magic number all on their own.

That number, by the way, stands at three points with two games remaining, starting with Monday at Washington before the last home date of the regular season on Wednesday against Montreal.

The Islanders can survive with an overtime loss in either game, but losing in regulation would make their destiny hinge on the Panthers or Penguins faltering.

The hope is still to find a way past Florida, which, thanks to an extra regulation win, currently holds the first wild-card spot, which comes with a first-round matchup against the eventual Metropolitan Division winner instead of the record-setting Bruins.

But the focus is rightly and entirely on just getting into the postseason, with the Penguins just one point behind the Islanders.

Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau battles for the puck with Philadelphia Flyers left wing Noah Cates. AP

(Regarding tiebreakers: The Islanders have clinched an advantage on regulation wins over the Penguins, but are one behind the Panthers. Since they are tied with the Panthers on regulation and overtime wins while one behind on total wins, it’s unlikely, though not impossible, they could still get the tiebreaker over Florida.)

Florida will face Toronto on Monday, with Pittsburgh relegated to watch both games on TV as the Penguins wait for a Tuesday match against the tanking Blackhawks.

Asked Saturday night about the out-of-town scoreboard, which had put pressure on the Islanders with the Penguins winning in Detroit before puck drop at UBS Arena, coach Lane Lambert quickly shot down the premise.

“It doesn’t do anything in the room,” Lambert said. “We know we have to win. We feel like if we take care of business, we’ll be in a good spot. It doesn’t do anything. We know the result, but that’s about it.”

The Capitals will be playing for pride, having been eliminated from playoff contention.

Monday’s match might even come without the motivation of hauling Alexander Ovechkin closer to the all-time goal-scoring record, as he missed Saturday’s loss to the Panthers and was listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.





Alexander Ovechkin (8) and the Washington Capitals are 2-1 against the Islanders this season. The two teams face each other on Monday evening. NHLI via Getty Images

Avoiding Ovechkin would be a boon to the Islanders, who have found themselves consistent victims of the winger, who has racked up 65 points (42 goals, 23 assists) in 67 career games against the Islanders.

If the Isles can carry their play over from Saturday’s 4-0 win over the Flyers, though, Ovechkin’s status might prove to be less than all-important.

“You gotta prove you’re a good team to make the playoffs, right?” Hudson Fasching said. “There’s a lot of good teams in this league. We try not to let it get to us for the most part. We just go about our business and stay in our routine.

“I think that’s been the best solution for us, is to just stay the course and know we have the ability to make the playoffs and be a good playoff team.”

In that quest, the Islanders might do well to take a leaf out of their goaltender’s book. Ilya Sorokin, who posted a league-leading sixth shutout against the Flyers, has been unconcerned with anything beyond his own play.

“Just the usual game,” Sorokin said. “I don’t overthink. Just win our game.”