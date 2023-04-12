Islanders may join Knicks, Nets, Rangers, Devils in playoffs

In the past eight years, the Islanders have come closer than any of the metropolitan area’s teams from the four major sports leagues to ending the city’s championship drought.

They came one win shy of reaching the 2021 Stanley Cup Finals, one year after falling in overtime of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Another unlikely run could begin Wednesday night.

By picking up at least one point against the Canadiens at UBS Arena, the Islanders — who are massive -350 moneyline favorites over Montreal — will clinch their fourth postseason berth in the past five years.

After surrendering control of their playoff fate with an all-time inexcusable 5-2 loss Monday night to the Capitals — who had lost six straight games and were playing without Alex Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie — the Islanders (91 points) improbably slipped back into the driver’s seat on Tuesday night following the 90-point Penguins’ horrendous 5-2 home loss to the Blackhawks, who held the Western Conference’s worst record.

Pittsburgh hasn’t missed the playoffs since Sidney Crosby’s rookie season (2005-06).





After watching their playoff hopes possibly slide away with a loss to the Capitals, the Islanders are back in control of their fate: Get at least a point on Wednesday night against the lowly Canadiens, and they’re in. NHLI via Getty Images

Should the Islanders survive, it would mark just the second time all five of our area’s NBA and NHL teams participated in the postseason at the same time.

The first instance, in 1994, ranks among the greatest sporting springs in the city’s history.

The Rangers won their first Stanley Cup since 1940.

The Knicks came within one win of their first championship since 1973.

The Devils’ thrilling postseason run ended in the second overtime of Game 7 of their unforgettable Eastern Conference Finals battle with the Rangers, who also took out the Islanders in the first round.

The Knicks also knocked out their local rival in the first round, taking three of four games from the Nets.





Pat Riley and the Knicks helped make the spring of 1994 one of the most memorable seasons in New York sports history. NBAE via Getty Images

Only the Devils maintained the momentum of that spring, winning their first Stanley Cup the next season.

The Islanders missed the playoffs the next seven years. The Nets went seven years without winning a playoff game. The Knicks lost Pat Riley after the next season, and have won one NBA Finals game since 1994. The Rangers lost Mike Keenan one month after their parade, and have won one Stanley Cup Finals game since 1994.

This spring could be thrilling — particularly in the unpredictable NHL, where the Presidents’ Trophy winner hasn’t won the Stanley Cup in 10 years — but the future looks even more promising for the local teams.

The Rangers surpassed 100 points in back-to-back seasons for the second time since the early 1970s and will remain a title contender.

The Devils clinched a playoff spot for the second time in 11 years, led by a future league MVP in Jack Hughes.





Jack Hughes, the Devils’ 21-year-old MVP-in-the-making, has recorded 97 point in 77 games in his fourth NHL season. Getty Images

Every player in the Knicks rotation is under 30 and most haven’t hit their primes.

The Nets snagged the No. 6 seed despite several roster-rattling earthquakes hitting Brooklyn and have a new star, Mikal Bridges, to build around.

Lou Lamoriello, 81, isn’t beginning a rebuild with the Islanders after trading for Bo Horvat and signing him to an eight-year extension.

It shouldn’t take another three decades before all five teams reach the postseason in the same year again.

In 2023, it’s down the Islanders in Game 82.

Another Yankees pitching curveball

Gerrit Cole will have to carry the Yankees rotation a little bit longer.

On Tuesday night, Cole (3-0, 1.40 ERA) continued his near-flawless start to the season as the Yankees ace allowed two runs over seven innings of an 11-2 win over the Guardians.

It remains unclear when the Yankees’ No. 2 starter will be able to help.





While Gerrit Cole has been living up to his billing as the Yankees’ ace, Carlos Rodon has remained largely out of sight as he nurses multiple injuries. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Aaron Boone announced Tuesday that Carlos Rodon — sidelined since early March with a forearm muscle strain — is now dealing with back stiffness.

Rodon, who signed a six-year, $162 million contract with the Yankees this offseason, was scheduled to face hitters early this week, but that session now is set to take place Friday, if the southpaw doesn’t suffer another setback during a bullpen session Wednesday. The Yankees are also currently without injured starters Luis Severino and Frankie Montas.

Even if no more issues crop up for Rodon, Boone made it sound unlikely that Rodon will return to action this month.

“The buildup’s going to be the challenge of getting him to a threshold to where we take him,” Boone said. “He’s gonna determine it health-wise. We’re certainly not going to rush it just to do it. We want to make sure he’s in a good spot and built up properly.”

Zion’s mounting mental block

Zion Williamson has a new hurdle to clear.

The Pelicans star, who has been sidelined for more than three months due to a hamstring injury, will not play in Wednesday night’s play-in game against the Thunder despite feeling “fine physically.”

Having appeared in just 114 total games during his four seasons in the league, the former No. 1 overall pick said he “would be in [his] head” if he stepped back on the court now.





Sidelined Pelicans star Zion Williamson chops it up with Immanuel Quickley and Derrick Rose after a game against the Knicks. NBAE via Getty Images

“It’s a little bit of a mental battle, because when I reaggravated it back in February, it was tough,” Williamson said. “So when I go to make certain moves, there is that hesitation.

“Physically, I’m fine now, it’s just a matter of when I feel like Zion.”

After missing all of last season because of a broken foot, Williamson, 22, was phenomenal in 29 games this season, and was named an All-Star starter. He averaged 26 points, 7 rebounds and 4.6 assists while shooting nearly 61 percent from the field.

Now, one of the game’s most unique talents is better known for his inability to stay on the court.

“It’s tough. I can’t lie,” Williamson said. “I want to hoop. I want to play the game I love. But the reality of it is whether I check my phone, whether I’m watching TV, no matter what it is, I can’t really escape what the world thinks, what people’s opinions are, so it’s frustrating.

“I mean, this s–t sucks. I don’t know how else to say it.”

