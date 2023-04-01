Islanders’ Mathew Barzal to begin skating again before playoffs

TAMPA, Fla. — The Islanders delivered the news their fan base wanted to hear: Mathew Barzal will begin skating shortly.

General manager Lou Lamoriello said the plan is for Barzal, who has been out since suffering a suspected knee injury in Boston on Feb. 18, to start skating on his own either Saturday or Sunday — a vital step in order for the superstar forward to return by the playoffs.





“How long it takes, I couldn’t tell you, but he will begin skating either today or tomorrow. We’ll just go from there,” Lamoriello said. “Until we know anymore, I think you can keep asking the questions but it’s not that we’re trying to avoid any answers, it’s just that the doctors, physical therapists, they determine.”

Lamoriello said Barzal’s return is taking “a little longer” than originally thought — the team initially described his injury as week-to-week.

“Him skating is extremely positive,” Lamoriello said, “and then we’ll just go from there.”